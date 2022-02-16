Zacks: Analysts Expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiromic BioPharma.

NASDAQ KRBP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,796. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $10.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 1,045.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the second quarter worth $2,407,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

