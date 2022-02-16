Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $900.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

SPR traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,276. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

