Zacks: Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Targa Resources posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,725%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Targa Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 726,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,776,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

