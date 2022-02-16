Zacks: Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is $2.60. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $10.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.24 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.45. 69,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,582. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

