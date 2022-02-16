Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CBFV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $139.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.