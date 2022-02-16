Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Brokerages expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post $5.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.14 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $21.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 346,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,576. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

