Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Post $1.47 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Enova International posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1,525.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Enova International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Enova International by 218.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enova International has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

