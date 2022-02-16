Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plus Therapeutics.

NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 5,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,604. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $16.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $104,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

