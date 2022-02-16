Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Sell

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $97.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,894 shares of company stock worth $1,965,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

