Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) to Hold

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STLA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.28, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $1,762,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1,065.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 422,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,248 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,991,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,362,000 after purchasing an additional 341,854 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 194,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

