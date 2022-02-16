ZClassic Trading 7% Lower This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0984 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $914,207.44 and approximately $1,185.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.38 or 0.00276100 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00076693 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00092339 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004214 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.