Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS.
Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $98.48 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ziff Davis Company Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.