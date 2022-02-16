Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $98.48 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZD. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

