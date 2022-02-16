Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.520-$6.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Ziff Davis also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of ZD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.88. 32,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,084. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $98.48 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

