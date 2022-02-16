Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.58. 3,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,850. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after buying an additional 728,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 281.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 181,854 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.