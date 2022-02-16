Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price rose 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.34 and last traded at $58.62. Approximately 153,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,027,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

A number of analysts have commented on Z shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,522 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.