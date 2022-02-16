Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.57

Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 1.5662 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Zimplats’s previous interim dividend of $0.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

About Zimplats

Zimplats Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of platinum and associated metals mined from the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium, as well as nickel, gold, copper, cobalt, and silver deposits. It operates mines in Ngezi.

