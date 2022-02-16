Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.57

Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 1.5662 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Zimplats’s previous interim dividend of $0.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.02.
About Zimplats
See Also
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Zimplats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimplats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.