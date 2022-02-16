Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.090-$5.190 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.09-$5.19 EPS.

Shares of ZTS opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.99. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,066,000 after purchasing an additional 194,874 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

