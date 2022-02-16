Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zosano Pharma.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 14.6% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,284,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.
About Zosano Pharma
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
