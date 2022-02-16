Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 730.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

