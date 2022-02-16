Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $103,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,600 shares of company stock worth $539,806 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $68,438,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $65,349,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $60,931,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $48,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 10,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,226. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

