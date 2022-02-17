$0.22 EPS Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.16. Warner Music Group also reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of WMG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,503. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Warner Music Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 273.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.