$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EBC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,505. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

