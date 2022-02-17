$0.36 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. 35,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,205. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,263 shares of company stock valued at $19,038,155 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

