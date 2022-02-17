-$0.38 EPS Expected for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.59). Schrödinger posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Schrödinger.

SDGR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.93. 765,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,148. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 28.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 48.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 42.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.3% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

