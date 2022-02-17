$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CIRCOR International.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
CIR opened at $27.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.34.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
