$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIR opened at $27.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.34.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

