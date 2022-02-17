$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.96. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

FOXF traded down $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $123.88. 110,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,513. Fox Factory has a one year low of $117.59 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

