$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $99.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

