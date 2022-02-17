$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Comerica posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 241.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after buying an additional 440,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Comerica by 227.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 377,087 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $29,443,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 940,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,313. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

