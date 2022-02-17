$1.64 EPS Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.54. Owens Corning posted earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $11.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Owens Corning stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,950. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average of $91.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

