$1.97 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $10.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $129.12 on Monday. WESCO International has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

