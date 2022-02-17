$11.33 Million in Sales Expected for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will report $11.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.26 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $41.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.08 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $53.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SOPHiA Genetics.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH remained flat at $$12.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. SOPHiA Genetics has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $19.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,314,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

