11,071 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE HPP opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

