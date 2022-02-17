12,539 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,488,000. Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after buying an additional 47,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $135.15 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average is $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.