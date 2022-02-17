$131.07 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report sales of $131.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.10 million and the highest is $132.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $124.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $573.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $593.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $633.83 million, with estimates ranging from $582.50 million to $663.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,504. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,929,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in First Merchants by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. 156,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

