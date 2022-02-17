140,407 Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Acquired by VIEX Capital Advisors LLC

VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,407 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. Groupon comprises approximately 1.9% of VIEX Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Groupon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 750.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 102,114.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,155 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 2,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,218. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $771.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

