143,487 Shares in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Acquired by VR Advisory Services Ltd

VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd owned about 0.33% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,435,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 77,684 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 320,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. 44.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPGY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 124,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,875. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,238,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,000 shares of company stock worth $2,246,790 over the last quarter.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.