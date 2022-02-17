14,927 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $420,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $273.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.