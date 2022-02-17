150,000 Shares in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Acquired by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. Vtex makes up approximately 0.6% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vtex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.42. 10,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. Vtex has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vtex Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.