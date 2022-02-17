1,609 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.
Crown Castle International Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
