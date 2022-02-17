17,520 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 93.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 20.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

