187,500 Shares in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IEA opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $506.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

