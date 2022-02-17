1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 110.0% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 44,005 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter valued at about $5,041,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCOW remained flat at $$11.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,142. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 million, a P/E ratio of 101.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.81.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

