1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.
ONEM stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.47.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.
About 1Life Healthcare
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
