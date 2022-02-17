213,897 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Equitable as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 164.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 498,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 309,501 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,222,000 after buying an additional 386,138 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 67.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 337,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 135,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 36.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock worth $3,431,720. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.