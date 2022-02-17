$251.09 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report $251.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.86 million. PRA Group posted sales of $273.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.86 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $46.38 on Thursday. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 46,947.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 1,232,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PRA Group by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 138.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 220,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PRA Group by 451.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 116,563 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

