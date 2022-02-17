$266.93 Million in Sales Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will announce $266.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $265.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.89 million. Abiomed reported sales of $241.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $18.31 on Friday, hitting $307.11. 406,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.81 and a 200 day moving average of $334.07. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

