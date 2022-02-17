2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other 2U news, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 85,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35. 2U has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

