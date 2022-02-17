3,427,461 Shares in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Acquired by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,427,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,000. Corvus Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.1% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned 0.07% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Natixis lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,146. The company has a market cap of $90.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

