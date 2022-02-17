3,500 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,446,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $351.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,358. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.58 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

