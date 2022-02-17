39,213 Shares in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Livent by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Livent by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 433,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LTHM. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of LTHM opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.